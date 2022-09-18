Home The Sunday Standard

Lalbaugcha Raja gets 3kg gold, 14kg silver and Rs 5cr 

Published: 18th September 2022

Devotees carry the Ganesha idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion which marks the end of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal – known for fulfilling every devotee’s wish – received a whopping Rs 5 crore in donations and proceeds from auctions in the last 10 days. Of the total Rs  5 crore received through the temple’s donation box called Hudi, Rs 1.3 crore were received from auctions participated by devotees. 

Besides, a slew of precious items also made its way to the temple, including 3 kg of gold, a 1-kg golden idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja deity as well as 14 kg of silver ornaments. Sudhir Salvi, secretary, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal said, “The temple received a golden modak weighing 1.25 kg and a motorcycle as donations. Besides, nearly 200 Ganesha devotees participated in the auctions where they bought various items.” 

This year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, among others, visited Lalbaugcha Raja temple.
“More than 35 lakh of people came to take darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Many devotees also took darshan through the temple’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages. We had also arranged for online puja facilities for Lalbaugcha Raja’s devotees.”

