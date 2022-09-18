Paper leak: Arunachal CM says guilty won’t be spared

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: An alleged leak of question paper for recruitment to the posts of assistant engineers (civil) has shaken the Arunachal Pradesh government. The exam was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) last month. Various organisations demanded the suspension of the APPSC chairperson, secretary and other officials.

Two candidates had alleged the paper was leaked. After they moved the court seeking a stay in the declaration of the results, it directed the APPSC not to make any appointments. The court listed the case after four weeks. Altogether 415 candidates had appeared for 33 posts.

CM Pema Khandu has taken strong exception to the incident. Reiterating that the state government will not tolerate any kind of corruption, he warned that the guilty, irrespective of their position or status, would not be spared.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blue. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated,” Khandu said. Assuring that ‘no one will be allowed to play with the future of youth’, he said police were investigating the case and five persons were arrested.

The CM sent out a stern warning to all, both government officials and private individuals, not to interfere in the recruitment process for personal gains. “I repeat, no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated,” he added. Khandu added that the state government was committed to strengthening the APPSC as well as the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and making them robust and corruption-free.

