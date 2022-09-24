Farmers lift blockade from Chandigarh-Delhi highway

CHANDIGARH: The farmers lifted the 20-hour blockade from Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway, following assurance given by the Haryana Government of starting the procurement process. In the midnight hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to immediatelyremove the blockade from the highway. Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the decision to lift the blockade was taken after the state government agreed to procure 30 quintals of paddy per acre instead 22.

The district authorities will manage the crops that farmers bring to the mandis till the procurement begins.

Farmers on Friday blocked the national highway connecting Delhi and Chandigarh, demanding the government to immediately start paddy procurement. The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy in Haryana will start on October 1.

As the vehicular movement on the NH-44 came to a halt, a local advocate moved Punjab and Haryana High Court as he filed a petition asking the court to direct the government to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In a midnight hearing, a bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Alok Jain said, “We are of the considered view that the impasse cannot be permitted to sustain and the district administration should have immediately taken steps to avoid such a situation which led to traffic snarls at the highway.”

The hearing lasted well beyond midnight and the order was released on Saturday at about 2 am.The bench also made it clear that the direction was required to be given effect to forthwith. But the matter was preferably required to be resolved amicably. “Resort to the use of force should be the last option and that too unless the administration has no other way out,” the bench added. The state chief secretary was also asked to submit the details of steps taken before pursuant to the direction.

