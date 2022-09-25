Asia’s youngest data scientist going places

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR : Pilli Siddharth Srivatsav, a 15-year-old boy is leaving everyone in awe with his achievements at a very young age. A native of Tenali in Guntur district, Siddharth goes to job three days a week and attends school on the weekends. The interest of this child prodigy in technology was instilled by his father Rajkumar, a software engineer in Hyderabad. Like most children, Siddharth was also fascinated with video games at a very young age and used to ace them. But his father observed his precision and technical knowledge of video games which is very uncommon for a seven-year-old and started teaching him simple computer programs.

“I was very surprised by his ability to learn any program within a few days,’’ says Rajkumar.Speaking to TNIE, he said, I realized that he has a special gift to understand the technicalities of computer programming like I never saw and started teaching him. By the age of 9, Siddharth learned the C program, which is difficult for even B.Tech graduates.

His father’s training inside four walls was no longer sufficient for Siddharth, and when his father approached a few institutions to train him in more advanced computer programs, they all rejected him judging by his age. So, Rajkumar was left with no option but to enroll his son in some online programs.

Within no time, Siddharth completed training and become fluent in Python, Java, HTML, SQL, and others, an expert in Exploratory Data Analysis, and creating machine learning modules and was able to write and run complex computer programs.

Identifying his talents, Montaigne Smart Business Solutions after conducting a gruelling interview offered him a job as a data scientist which made him the youngest data scientist in Asia when he was just 12 years old. After three years, he is now working as a data scientist at Infinity Learn, an ed-tech company, and also a freelancer, where he provides services on bots and AI to Right Choice a US stocks and financial advisory company. He has been awarded as WHIZZ kid, Byjus Young Genius Award. He is also working with IIT Hyderabad on a deep learning computer vision internship developing computer vision projects for the agriculture field.

Recently, the Government of Telangana has approached him to work on a prestigious project to detect the occurrence of earthquakes in prior. Preparing for his SSC exams, Siddharth is working on a tight schedule. It used to be very difficult initially to manage both job and school, but with my parents’ help and guidance, I’m managing both well, he said.

