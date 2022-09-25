Home The Sunday Standard

Asia’s youngest data scientist going places

Pilli Siddharth Srivatsav, a 15-year-old boy is leaving everyone in awe with his achievements at a very young age.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

GUNTUR : Pilli Siddharth Srivatsav, a 15-year-old boy is leaving everyone in awe with his achievements at a very young age. A native of Tenali in Guntur district, Siddharth goes to job three days a week and attends school on the weekends. The interest of this child prodigy in technology was instilled by his father Rajkumar, a software engineer in Hyderabad. Like most children, Siddharth was also fascinated with video games at a very young age and used to ace them. But his father observed his precision and technical knowledge of video games which is very uncommon for a seven-year-old and started teaching him simple computer programs.

“I was very surprised by his ability to learn any program within a few days,’’ says Rajkumar.Speaking to TNIE, he said, I realized that he has a special gift to understand the technicalities of computer programming like I never saw and started teaching him. By the age of 9, Siddharth learned the C program, which is difficult for even B.Tech graduates.

His father’s training inside four walls was no longer sufficient for Siddharth, and when his father approached a few institutions to train him in more advanced computer programs, they all rejected him judging by his age. So, Rajkumar was left with no option but to enroll his son in some online programs.

Within no time, Siddharth completed training and become fluent in Python, Java, HTML, SQL, and others, an expert in Exploratory Data Analysis, and creating machine learning modules and was able to write and run complex computer programs.

Identifying his talents, Montaigne Smart Business Solutions after conducting a gruelling interview offered him a job as a data scientist which made him the youngest data scientist in Asia when he was just 12 years old. After three years, he is now working as a data scientist at Infinity Learn, an ed-tech company, and also a freelancer, where he provides services on bots and AI to Right Choice a US stocks and financial advisory company. He has been awarded as WHIZZ kid, Byjus Young Genius Award. He is also working with IIT Hyderabad on a deep learning computer vision internship developing computer vision projects for the agriculture field.

Recently, the Government of Telangana has approached him to work on a prestigious project to detect the occurrence of earthquakes in prior. Preparing for his SSC exams, Siddharth is working on a tight schedule. It used to be very difficult initially to manage both job and school, but with my parents’ help and guidance, I’m managing both well, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asia’s youngest data scientist Tenali Pilli Siddharth Srivatsav Hyderabad
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp