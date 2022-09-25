Home The Sunday Standard

Four held for robbing Rs 9 lakh from CA office in East Delhi’s Shakarpur

Aman was an employee of the victim and was preparing for the final CA exams.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:18 AM

The four accused were arrested for stealing Rs 9L in Shakarpur on Saturday | Express

NEW DELHI:  Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 9 lakh at gun point from the office of a charted accountant (CA) in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said on Saturday.According to police, one of the employees of the CA was also involved in the incident.  The accused were identified as Lalit Kumar(24), Pushpak Singh (22), Aman Dubey (24) and Sachin Thakur (23). Aman was an employee of the victim and was preparing for the final CA exams.

On Tuesday, police received information regarding robbery of Rs 8 to Rs 9 lakh at gun point in Shakarpur. Police reached the spot where Vijender Kumar, who works as the driver of CA Narender Kumar, reported that his employer gave a bag containing around Rs 9 lakh to him which he was counting in the cabin situated on the first floor, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

Suddenly, two unknown persons barged into the cabin, robbed the bag containing the cash at gun point and fled away, the police said.Police checked the CCTV footage and confirmed that there were three persons involved in the crime. The third one was on a bike waiting outside, police said.The technical analysis of the employees raised suspicion on the activities of Dubey.

“During interrogation, he initially denied his involvement in the case but when he was confronted with all the technical evidence, he confessed his involvement and disclosed the names of other accused persons,” said DCP.

Raids were conducted in Aligarh and Bulandshar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and all the three were nabbed from different places, the police said.    The accused disclosed that they met and befriended Dubey in a marriage function.

