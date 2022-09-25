Home The Sunday Standard

Herbal formulae found effective in chronic diabetes, obesity: AIIMS study

The team was led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, The study initiated in March 2019 will soon be published in a research journal for peer review.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

Representational image

NEW DELHI: A team of researchers from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has found anti-diabetic herbal formulae to be effective in chronic diabetes and cutting down obesity among patients. The drug was also found beneficial in improving metabolism mechanisms of such patients, the doctors said.

The team was led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, The study initiated in March 2019 will soon be published in a research journal for peer review. “The study was aimed to investigate whether BGR-34 was effective on its own or along with other allopathy drugs. The results found that the herbal drug helped in reduction of blood sugar through modulation of the hormonal profile along with loss in body weight,” the researchers said.

“The drug also modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark which is effective in controlling fat,” they added. Triglyceride, in excess quantity, is harmful as it is bad cholesterol. Similarly, a controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay while disturbance in the hormonal profile can result in poor sleep, noted the study authors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Study Herbal formulae
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp