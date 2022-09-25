Herbal formulae found effective in chronic diabetes, obesity: AIIMS study

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A team of researchers from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has found anti-diabetic herbal formulae to be effective in chronic diabetes and cutting down obesity among patients. The drug was also found beneficial in improving metabolism mechanisms of such patients, the doctors said. The team was led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, The study initiated in March 2019 will soon be published in a research journal for peer review. “The study was aimed to investigate whether BGR-34 was effective on its own or along with other allopathy drugs. The results found that the herbal drug helped in reduction of blood sugar through modulation of the hormonal profile along with loss in body weight,” the researchers said. “The drug also modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark which is effective in controlling fat,” they added. Triglyceride, in excess quantity, is harmful as it is bad cholesterol. Similarly, a controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay while disturbance in the hormonal profile can result in poor sleep, noted the study authors.