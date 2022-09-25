Home The Sunday Standard

Mantris asked to complete projects unveiled by Prime Minister

The PMG is an institutional mechanism for the expedited resolution of issues and regulatory bottlenecks in projects having investments upward Rs 500 crore.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: All ministries and departments have been asked to review and resolve the ‘issues pending with states’ to ensure timely implementation of schemes and completion of development plans including projects for which foundation stones have been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To improve coordination and expedite progress, the government has added a new feature for indicating ‘issues pending with states’ on its PMRef (PM references) portal so that issues causing impediments can be highlighted and resolved.

“As you are aware, monitoring of projects is done on the PMG (project monitoring group) portal. A number of other issues including ‘project for which foundations have been laid by the honourable the PM, budgets announcements, PM announcements etc’ are also monitored on PMRef portal…In order to improve coordination, expedite projects and ensure timely implementation of schemes, a feature for indicating ‘Issues pending with States’ has been added to the PMRef Portal,” reads a note sent to the secretaries of departments and ministries by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) recently.

The PMG is an institutional mechanism for the expedited resolution of issues and regulatory bottlenecks in projects having investments upward Rs 500 crore. Set up as a special cell in the Cabinet Secretariat in 2013, it was subsequently brought under the administrative control of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in 2015. Currently, PMG is situated at Invest India, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce.

The PMG portal facilitates real-time monitoring and status updating in the issue resolution process. All the stakeholders can track the issue resolution process across stages. The PMG portal also provides a summary of the projects and their issues on a dashboard. All the relevant stakeholders could view the progress of the project and download reports.

“Significant issues pending with States which are having a considerable impact on progress and implementation of Projects, Schemes and/or any other critical initiatives, may kindly be highlighted on this portal. You are requested to review at your level any issue of states pending with your ministry/ department and take steps to resolve the same,” states the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Projects foundation stones project monitoring group
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp