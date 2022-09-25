Mantris asked to complete projects unveiled by Prime Minister

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: All ministries and departments have been asked to review and resolve the ‘issues pending with states’ to ensure timely implementation of schemes and completion of development plans including projects for which foundation stones have been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To improve coordination and expedite progress, the government has added a new feature for indicating ‘issues pending with states’ on its PMRef (PM references) portal so that issues causing impediments can be highlighted and resolved.

“As you are aware, monitoring of projects is done on the PMG (project monitoring group) portal. A number of other issues including ‘project for which foundations have been laid by the honourable the PM, budgets announcements, PM announcements etc’ are also monitored on PMRef portal…In order to improve coordination, expedite projects and ensure timely implementation of schemes, a feature for indicating ‘Issues pending with States’ has been added to the PMRef Portal,” reads a note sent to the secretaries of departments and ministries by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) recently.

The PMG is an institutional mechanism for the expedited resolution of issues and regulatory bottlenecks in projects having investments upward Rs 500 crore. Set up as a special cell in the Cabinet Secretariat in 2013, it was subsequently brought under the administrative control of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in 2015. Currently, PMG is situated at Invest India, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce.

The PMG portal facilitates real-time monitoring and status updating in the issue resolution process. All the stakeholders can track the issue resolution process across stages. The PMG portal also provides a summary of the projects and their issues on a dashboard. All the relevant stakeholders could view the progress of the project and download reports.

“Significant issues pending with States which are having a considerable impact on progress and implementation of Projects, Schemes and/or any other critical initiatives, may kindly be highlighted on this portal. You are requested to review at your level any issue of states pending with your ministry/ department and take steps to resolve the same,” states the letter.

