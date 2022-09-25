Now, ITI girl student’s video shot by batchmates in Bhopal, one detained

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: An incident bearing semblance to the Chandigarh University video leak case has reportedly taken place in Bhopal on Saturday.

Three students of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhopal have been booked by the police for allegedly shooting obscene clips of a fellow girl student, while she was changing clothes in the college bathroom recently.

While one of the three students have been detained by police, the police is searching for two others, including the prime accused, who shot the video and was blackmailing the girl and her boyfriend (also a student of same ITI).The incident happened possibly on September 17 in the college campus, while a function to mark Vishwakarma Puja was underway.

The prime accused allegedly shot the girl student’s video while she was changing clothes in bathroom and later while she was sitting with her boyfriend.He subsequently, showed the video clips to the girl’s boyfriend and started blackmailing them. He first extorted Rs 500 from the girl and her boyfriend, but later started demanding Rs 5,000 more, failing to do so the accused would spread the videos on social media platforms, a senior Bhopal police officer told this reporter on Saturday.

Fearing public humiliation, the girl student and her boyfriend left the house a day later. The girl’s family subsequently reported her sudden disappearance to the police, after which the police swinging into action traced the girl and her boyfriend from the Bhopal railway station.

Three students booked

Three students of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhopal have been booked by the police for allegedly shooting obscene clips of a fellow girl student, while she was changing clothes in the college bathroom recently.

BHOPAL: An incident bearing semblance to the Chandigarh University video leak case has reportedly taken place in Bhopal on Saturday. Three students of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhopal have been booked by the police for allegedly shooting obscene clips of a fellow girl student, while she was changing clothes in the college bathroom recently. While one of the three students have been detained by police, the police is searching for two others, including the prime accused, who shot the video and was blackmailing the girl and her boyfriend (also a student of same ITI).The incident happened possibly on September 17 in the college campus, while a function to mark Vishwakarma Puja was underway. The prime accused allegedly shot the girl student’s video while she was changing clothes in bathroom and later while she was sitting with her boyfriend.He subsequently, showed the video clips to the girl’s boyfriend and started blackmailing them. He first extorted Rs 500 from the girl and her boyfriend, but later started demanding Rs 5,000 more, failing to do so the accused would spread the videos on social media platforms, a senior Bhopal police officer told this reporter on Saturday. Fearing public humiliation, the girl student and her boyfriend left the house a day later. The girl’s family subsequently reported her sudden disappearance to the police, after which the police swinging into action traced the girl and her boyfriend from the Bhopal railway station. Three students booked Three students of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhopal have been booked by the police for allegedly shooting obscene clips of a fellow girl student, while she was changing clothes in the college bathroom recently.