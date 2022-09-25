Home The Sunday Standard

Principal shot at by school student in Uttar Pradesh

As per the police sources, the incident took place at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahangirabad town of Sitapur.

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

LUCKNOW: The brawl between two students of class XII of an inter-college in Sitapur took an ugly turn when one of the students opened fire at the school principal pumping him with bullets and fled on Saturday.

The student, who was scolded by principal Ram Singh Verma, fired three rounds of bullets at him. As the district police reached the spot, it rushed the injured principal to local Community Health Centre in Biswa in critical condition.

After giving initial treatment to the principal, the CHC doctors referred him to Sitapur District Hospital from where he was further referred to Lucknow trauma Centre in serious condition. As per the police sources, the incident took place at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahangirabad town of Sitapur. Verma of Daanpurwa village is the principal of the college, which he runs in the name of his grandfather.  

