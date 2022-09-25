Home The Sunday Standard

Social media abuzz with rumours of coup in China

Social media was abuzz on Saturday with rumours of a coup in China speculating the arrest of Chinese President Xi Jingping.

NEW DELHI:  Social media was abuzz on Saturday with rumours of a coup in China speculating the arrest of Chinese President Xi Jingping. Videos shot from inside a vehicle, showing just a road ahead, surfaced claiming to be military vehicles moving towards Beijing, co-relating it with cancellation of 60% flights in China and imprisonment of senior officials.

Officials from China rubbished the rumours and termed them as “absurd”. A New York-based Chinese, Jennifer Zeng, took to twitter by sharing videos of what she claimed were PLA vehicles that were heading towards Beijing. She also raised speculation about Xi’s possible arrest and anti-Xi officials sentenced to death. “PLA military vehicles heading to Beijing on September 22nd. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing and ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 kms.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Xi Jingping is under arrest after CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA,’’ Jeng tweeted along with a video. Columnist Gordon G Chang tweeted, “The lack of news from China over the last few hours suggest coup rumours are untrue, but whatever happened inside the Chinese military during the last three days tells us there is turbulence inside the senior CCP leadership. Indian officials refrained from making any comments on this issue.

