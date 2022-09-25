Tourism ministry to hire private firm to tone up trade tactics

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With the domestic tourism reviving post Covid pandemic, the ministry of tourism has decided to strengthen its campaigns and media planning through new strategies and promotion activities. The focus will be on its flagship campaigns such as Incredible India and Dekho Apna Desh (explore own country), an initiative to urge Indian citizens to visit different places. With renewed strategy in place, the plan is to take international tourist footfall back to pre-Covid level of 2019.

Based on a comprehensive understanding of the target audience in the different source markets and emerging markets overseas, the ministry will work on and develop a detailed media strategy with long and short term goals. To achieve the target, the ministry will engage a private agency to seek advice on various aspects relating to planning — strategic and tactical — and also formulation of digital media strategy, said officials. “Services of an agency will be required for chalking out an effective plan on the way forward for the Incredible India, Dekho Apna Desh, or any other campaigns, based on various market research analysis. The agency will also identify target priority markets, segments and audiences, rationale, and approach,” said the officials.

The ministry will zero in on domestic and international events with potential for promoting tourism and providing widespread visibility to the ‘Incredible India’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to take advantage of those events. Officials, privy to the development, said that the major thrust during the planning and designing campaign will be on social media.

“During the Covid pandemic, social media has played a pivotal role and we have realised its importance. Therefore to reach out to maximum audience, the medium will serve as a very useful tool. In the new tourism policy also, incorporation of digital techniques is one of the five points being stressed upon for tourism” said the official.

DETAILED MEDIA STRATEGY TO BOOST BUSINESS

