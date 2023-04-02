Confused, happy or happily confused? No fooling around this day

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Twitteratties and social media buffs and addicts got up on Saturday morning confused — some depressed, a few distressed others got into a blissful mood. While some tweets and instal-posts created multiple effects on their emotional quotients, angst, anxieties and prejudices, some were left feeling good with the flow of pleasant feeds that showed up on the customised trending lists.

But it was only when then the minty flavour of the toothpaste hit their palates and the splash of the water hit their face and offered some comfort to their Friday hangovers and groggy sensations, they came to terms with reality.

They realised that it was 1st April, April Fool’s day. After some introspections over a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweet, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, took a shot at Russia’s recently released foreign policy in a rather mocking tone.

Sharing a screenshot of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweet where it announced its foreign policy, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, using its handle @FCDOGov- UK, wrote. “April Fool’s Day is TOMORROW.” The response came after the Russian Foreign Ministry took to Twitter and wrote,

“Concept of the Foreign Policy of Russia (2023) Russian foreign policy is peaceful, open, predictable, consistent, & pragmatic & is based on the respect for universally recognised principles & norms of international law.” Krispy Kreme, the company known for its delicious doughnuts, ‘in the last week of March’ announced that it has decided to bring back its ‘hot-favourite’ Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts for a limited period “next month”.

But with April heavy on the mind, doughnut lovers are hoping it’s just not one of those fools’ jokes. The news that the UPI payments will now attract a 1.1% fee if the value of the transaction is Rs 2,000 or more left many flustered. The fee will be levied on the merchant side. This means merchants may or may not choose to pass on the extra fee to consumers.

Amid such speculations amid proposed tax burdens on the first day of April, some citizens thought if only it was an actual April fool joke. Unfortunately, it’s a cold hard reality. Also, for those hooked on to the Bollywood masala bytes on social media, starlet Uorfi Javed’s rather stunningly disappointing tweet came as a shocker!

Without a shout, without a sham

In the spirit of the day, we all knew one can’t be a fool until fools be them. No sermonizing, not being prudish and not being funny… yet laughing out loud for nothing. Here came the April Fool, without a shout, without a sham. Some felt it in their veins, others didn’t get it at all. The essence of it was indeed simple: A fool got no wiser the day it was expected!

