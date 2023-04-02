Georgia first state to pass Hinduphobia resolution

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Georgia’s Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, making it the first US state to take such a legislative measure.

Condemning anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution stated that Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.



It was introduced by Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta. Claiming that there were instances of hate crimes against Hindu Americans over the last few decades across the country, the resolution said Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression.

On March 22, the Atlanta chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), had organised the first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day, which was attended by around 25 lawmakers both Republicans and Democrats to facilitate the inclusion of Hindu voices in important decision-making processes in the state.

