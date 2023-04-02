Home The Sunday Standard

Georgia first state to pass Hinduphobia resolution

Georgia’s Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, making it the first US state to take such a legislative measure.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Georgia’s Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, making it the first US state to take such a legislative measure.

Condemning anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution stated that Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.

WATCH |

It was introduced by Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta. Claiming that there were instances of hate crimes against Hindu Americans over the last few decades across the country, the resolution said Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression.

On March 22, the Atlanta chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), had organised the first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day, which was attended by around 25 lawmakers both Republicans and Democrats to facilitate the inclusion of Hindu voices in important decision-making processes in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Georgia US state Hinduphobia anti-Hindu bigotry
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp