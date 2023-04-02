Moksha corner: Asthi bank at Varanasi Ghat

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In Hinduism, one of the most pious rites post-death is the immersion of the body’s ashes into a sacred river. At Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat, considered one of the largest cremation grounds in the country, the immersion part of the ritual is left out and often forgotten.

There is some hope, though. The Uttar Pradesh government is considering building ‘an asthi bank’ at Manikarnika Ghat to help the kin of the deceased preserve the ashes, but also make arrangements for the last rites of their loved ones.

Varanasi city medical officer (Swasthya Adhikari) Dr MP Singh felt that the facility was the need of the hour. He exuded confidence that once the state government approved the proposal, it would become operational by the next financial year.

“In Ashti Bank, the ashes along with the remains of the pyre would be kept preserved before immersion,” he said. Sources said an average of 90- 120 bodies are cremated daily at Manikarnika Ghat. Unable to stay back for the collection of ashes, the relatives of the dead often leave without taking the ashes along.

However, the Asthi Bank would come in handy in preserving the leftover ashes to be handed over to the relatives of the deceased later for immersion.

As per the Sanatan belief, the last rites of the dead are not considered accomplished till the immersion of ashes to ensure the departed soul attains salvation, the ultimate objective of birth. It is believed that the immersion should be performed before the 10th day after the death. Immersion should be performed by the person who performs the cremation.

