Stay ready to meet new threats, PM tells armed forces

“The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference,” the Ministry of Defence in a statement said.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal. “The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference,” the Ministry of Defence in a statement said.

Modi complimented the Armed Forces for their role in nation building and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to friendly countries. The Prime Minister called upon the three Services to stay ready to deal with these new and emerging threats, emphasising that all steps are being taken to equip the armed forces with necessary weapons and technologies. The scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with participation of soldiers from every command of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command.

This year, inputs from the field units were sought on contemporary issues and the way forward for greater integration among the three services. These inputs were deliberated upon in detail by the military commanders. This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership commenced on March 30. The theme was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including on national security and evolving a Joint Military Vision for the future. 

The conference also provided an opportunity for the Commanders to review the modernisation of the armed forces and the ongoing and concluded military operations, while also discussing ways to improve the country’s defence capabilities.

