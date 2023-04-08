Power paucity prompts Punjab to tweak work timings in govt offices

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to save electricity, the Punjab government announced that from May 2, all its offices will function from 7.30 am to 2 pm. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that the decision had been taken in the larger public interest.

He said that the revised timings will come into effect from May 2 and remain in force till July 15. He said that the decision would benefit the common people as they would be able to get their work done easily in government offices during the scorching heat in the ensuing summer season. Mann said that the decision has been taken after due consultation with all the stakeholders.

Elaborating, Mann said that it will enable the common man to get his work done early morning without taking leave from work. Likewise, he said, it will also facilitate the employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours and spend more time with their children who will also come home at the same time.

Mann said that this decision will be applicable to all the offices of the Punjab government. He said the move will also help in saving around 300-350 MW of power as considerable power was being consumed in government offices. He said that as per the data of PSPCL, the peak load of electricity starts after 1 pm in the day. Mann said that the new timetable will also ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised by the masses. He said that in several foreign countries, people adjust their watches as per season so that they can use the maximum sunlight

