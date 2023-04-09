Bright spot in Maoist hotbed: Children complete board exams with a sigh of relief

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Sukma district’s Jagargunda sub-tehsil, about 450 km south of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, was once a prominent base of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Last week, as the children completed their board exams, there was a sigh of relief: in 15 years, the exam time passed off peacefully.

In the conflict zone of Bastar, it was nothing short of a miracle as the question papers were airlifted by helicopters to Jagargunda, three days ahead of the scheduled exam and taken to the exam centre under security cover. Later the answer sheets were carried by a chopper back to the Sukma district headquarters from where these were further sent to various evaluation centres.

Since the launch of 2005- 06 government-backed controversial Salwa Judum anti-Maoist campaign, the exams were launched in fits and starts. Besides, there was a huge problem of security. As a result school dropout rate increased. However, this time, the administration ensured the requisite arrangement including the security of Jagargunda centre, located on the outskirts.

“After nearly 15 years, the centre at Jagargunda saw successful conduct of board exams. Students got enough time to concentrate on their studies. We hope the student enrolment will rise in the region in years to come”, said Haris S, the Sukma collector.

