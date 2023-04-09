Extradition of Gupta brothers: UAE rejects South Africa’s request

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: This seems to be the favourite modus operandi for business tycoons. Loot and scoot to a third nation which then refuses extradition. It is now the turn of South Africa. The UAE has turned down her request to extradite Saharanpur-born tycoons Atul and Rajesh Gupta who have allegedly siphoned off billions of dollars through fraud under the Jacob Zuma Presidency in South Africa.

“In the evening of 6th April, we were provided a note verbale from UAE in which we learnt with shock and dismay that the extradition hearing had been concluded in the Dubai court on the 13th February and our extradition request was unsuccessful. The reasons for denying it are of technical nature,’’ according to a statement released by South Africa’s Ministry of justice and correctional services.

The UAE government notified South African authorities on Thursday that the court had ruled in February that the Guptas could not be handed over despite an extradition treaty between the two nations. Money laundering and fraud is considered South Africa’s biggest post-apartheid scandal.

“UAE’s approach is inconsistent with article 17 of the UN Convention Against Corruption – to which both South Africa and UAE are signatories,’’ South Africa’s justice department’s statement added.

The Gupta brothers whose businesses ranged from mining to media moved to South Africa in 1993 and during the Presidency of Jacob Zuma rose to fame as becoming amongst the wealthiest in South Africa.

However, fraud and money laundering charges made the duo move to Dubai in 2016. In 2022, following an Interpol red notice they were arrested in Dubai. Extradition talks have been held between South Africa and UAE ever since.

