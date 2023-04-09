Updated Sukhad Yatra app of NHAI with more features in the offing

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to upgrade its Sukhad Yatra, a mobile application (App), which provides road quality-related information and enables highway users to report any accident or pothole on the roads.

The upgraded version is likely to have a slew of new features such as information on fuel stations, wayside amenities, hospitals, banks, and police stations along the highways and details of important stretches — expressways and state highways. The revamped app will also provide information on road accidents, road under-maintenance status and blind spots.

The idea is to upgrade Sukhad Yatra mobile app as a world-class unified platform for highway users in India for road-related information or services with a strong in-built highway grievance redressal and escalation mechanism, said officials.

The app will also help in locating parking facilities, dormitories for drivers, miner workshops for repair along with air filling station, spare parts shop, helipads for emergency evacuation, tourist sites, and will also be equipped with weather forecast facilities.

It will have the option to check real-time status of road blockages or accidents between the source (origin station of the journey) and destination. Another mechanism to alert or send a notification to the users if they breach the prescribed speed limit is also proposed.

The parliamentary standing committee on Transport, tourism and Culture has recently recommended adding more services to the mobile application and improving complaints escalation and redressal mechanisms.

The 31-member panel of parliamentarians headed by YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy also suggested NHAI to ensure that the app is available in Hindi and other regional languages to facilitate more users. The mobile application developed by NHAI’s IT division was launched in 2018.

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to upgrade its Sukhad Yatra, a mobile application (App), which provides road quality-related information and enables highway users to report any accident or pothole on the roads. The upgraded version is likely to have a slew of new features such as information on fuel stations, wayside amenities, hospitals, banks, and police stations along the highways and details of important stretches — expressways and state highways. The revamped app will also provide information on road accidents, road under-maintenance status and blind spots. The idea is to upgrade Sukhad Yatra mobile app as a world-class unified platform for highway users in India for road-related information or services with a strong in-built highway grievance redressal and escalation mechanism, said officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The app will also help in locating parking facilities, dormitories for drivers, miner workshops for repair along with air filling station, spare parts shop, helipads for emergency evacuation, tourist sites, and will also be equipped with weather forecast facilities. It will have the option to check real-time status of road blockages or accidents between the source (origin station of the journey) and destination. Another mechanism to alert or send a notification to the users if they breach the prescribed speed limit is also proposed. The parliamentary standing committee on Transport, tourism and Culture has recently recommended adding more services to the mobile application and improving complaints escalation and redressal mechanisms. The 31-member panel of parliamentarians headed by YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy also suggested NHAI to ensure that the app is available in Hindi and other regional languages to facilitate more users. The mobile application developed by NHAI’s IT division was launched in 2018.