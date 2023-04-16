BSF aborts 2nd drone narco ploy by Pakistan this week, heroin seized

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A rogue drone, operating from Pakistani soil, aborted its mission when it was intercepted by the Border Security Force troops in the early hours of Saturday and retreated on its path after dropping the payload of narco consignment hastily, which was spotted and seized by the vigilant border guards.A similar attempt by Pakistan was foiled three days back on Wednesday night when a drone carrying similar consignment primarily to fund terror operations, went back dropping a bag of heroin.

According to BSF sources on wee hours of Saturday around 3.21 am , the alert BSF troops deployed at the border, got into action hearing the buzz of a drone, entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Mallukot Village in Amritsar District. The troops immediately reacted and fired on the intruding drone.

While the drone retreated the troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of a drone dropping something in the wheat fields of Bachiwind, a village in the same district. Upon a quick search the BSF troops recovered one big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin weighing 3.2 kg from here.

About 3 days back Pakistan’s yet another attempt to fund terrorism by pushing consignments of narcotics into India was thwarted by the vigilant men of the BSF when a drone carrying several kilograms of the heroin under the cover of darkness retreated on being intercepted at bordering districts of Punjab on Wednesday.After BSF troops seized 4.5 kg s from the wheat fields of Maharkhewa Mansa, which was deployed at the border by a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory.

