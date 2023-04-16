Home The Sunday Standard

‘Hathras case verdict is a failure of the legal system’

A Kathir, Director of Evidence accused not only the judiciary but also the entire state administration stating that there are police, caste, and political conspiracies in this case.

Published: 16th April 2023

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in Hathras district

File photo of cops barricading a road leading to Hathras victim's village (File Photo | PTI)

MADURAI: The Madras High Court of the Madurai Bench advocates Lakshmi Gopinath and Karuppuswamy Pandian said that the Hathras rape case verdict was full of conspiracies. Speaking at a review conference organised by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties in Madurai on Saturday, they expressed their belief that the court’s decision, in this case, represented a failure of the legal system.

While advocate Karuppuswamy Pandian explained the timeline of the case, advocate Lakshmi Gopinath, accusing the police of delaying action, claimed that there is a conspiracy theory in the case, in which only convicted one out of the four accused people in the case.

“Why did the Hathras district court not give the benefit of the doubt to the victim? A woman would either get justice through the High Court or the Supreme Court but not through lower courts, including the Mahila Court,” she added.

A Kathir, Director of Evidence accused not only the judiciary but also the entire state administration stating that there are police, caste, and political conspiracies in this case. Stating that no big protest was held in connection with the Hathras case like in the Delhi Nirbhaya case, he said justice has not been served to the victim.

“The latest case verdict was hardly announced with the intention of serving justice, but only to help the accused people escape. Hathras and Bilkis Bano’s cases are classic examples of how the minorities are being treated,” he added.

