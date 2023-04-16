Khattushyamji temple in Rajasthan may soon be on railway map

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: If everything goes as planned, Khattushyamji temple in Rajashthan can be reached directly by rail from across the country. At present, devotees have to go to the temple by road from the Ringas railway station. The temple, located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, attracts millions of devotees from across the country round the year.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a plan has been devised to ensure direct railway connectivity to country’s historical, heritages and religious places. He said the railway has approved a survey for new railway line to bring the famous Khattushyamji temple on direct rail connectivity. “The survey work will be completed soon. After approving the work of this new railway line, the work will be started so thatdevotees can get rail facility till Khattushyamji as soon as possible”, the minister said.

Sources in the railways said a new railway station will be opened at a short distance from temple. Over 30-35 lakh devotees from across the country visit this famous in a year.According to some estimates, 4-5 lakh devotees used to visit the temple every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On the auspicious days like Ekadasi, over 8-10 lakh devotees are clocked.

This temple is one of the most visited Indian temples by devotees. The minister said that other historical ,religious and heritage sites of India, which are not directly linked with rail connectivity, would be directly be connected in near future. “Railway has developed a plan to link all of our cultural landmarks and sacred locations. For Khatu Shyam ji to connect with the railway system, arrangements have been made,” Vaishnaw said.

