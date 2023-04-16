Home The Sunday Standard

Khattushyamji temple in Rajasthan may soon be on railway map

Sources in the railways said a new railway station will be opened at a short distance from temple.

Published: 16th April 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: If everything goes as planned, Khattushyamji temple in Rajashthan can be reached directly by rail from across the country. At present, devotees have to go to the temple by road from the Ringas railway station.  The temple, located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, attracts millions of devotees from across the country round the year.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a plan has been devised to ensure direct railway connectivity to country’s historical, heritages and religious places. He said the railway has approved a survey for new railway line to bring the famous Khattushyamji temple on direct rail connectivity. “The survey work will be completed soon. After approving the work of this new railway line, the work will be started so thatdevotees can get rail facility till Khattushyamji as soon as possible”, the minister said.

Sources in the railways said a new railway station will be opened at a short distance from temple. Over 30-35 lakh devotees from across the country visit this famous in a year.According to some estimates, 4-5 lakh devotees used to visit the temple every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On the auspicious days like Ekadasi, over 8-10 lakh devotees are clocked.

This temple is one of the most visited Indian temples by devotees. The minister said that other historical ,religious and heritage sites of India, which are not directly linked with rail connectivity, would be directly be connected in near future. “Railway has developed a plan to link all of our cultural landmarks and sacred locations. For Khatu Shyam ji to connect with the railway system, arrangements have been made,” Vaishnaw said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khattushyamji temple
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp