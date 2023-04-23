Home The Sunday Standard

Cops seize 55 antique idols from art collector’s house in Chennai

Officials said the idols might belong to the 9th or 10th century CE and have sought help from the Archeological Survey of India to identify them. 

Published: 23rd April 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police suspect the idols were stolen from temples across the country.

Police suspect the idols were stolen from temples across the country.

CHENNAI: Officials of the idol wing CID have seized 55 antique idols from the house of art collector  Shobha Durairajan at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai. Police suspect the idols were stolen from temples across the country. Durairajan had come under police scrutiny in the past and officials had seized idols from her house in December.

A senior police official said, “Durairajan has been in the US since last year. She will return in September, and once she does, we will conduct inquiries and take action.” Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, idol wing CID DGP Shailesh Kumar said, “On Wednesday, we received a tip-off, following which a special team conducted searches at the house.”

According to police, Shobha Durairajan told them that collecting antique artefacts was her hobby and that she had purchased the idols from alleged idol smuggler Deenadayalan of Aparna Art Gallery between 2008 and 2015. Officials said the idols might belong to the 9th or 10th century CE and have sought help from the Archeological Survey of India to identify them. 

“A total of 64 idols, which were stolen, have been found in foreign countries. Idols traced to the US, Australia, Singapore and England have been identified with the help of Indians living in those countries. Steps are being taken to retrieve the idols. Singapore has agreed to return 16 idols,” DGP C Sylendra Babu told reporters, appreciating the efforts of the idol wing officials.  

The idols seized from Durairajan’s house include a Varahi, Veerabadrar, Dhakshinamoorthy, Vishnu, Durga, Murugan with consort, Vishnu Lakshmi, Lingothbhavar, Ganapathy, Mahishasura Mardhini and Buddha. “Since the inception of the idol wing, as many as 1,541 stolen antique idols of bronze and stone have been recovered and kept safely at 19 icon centres. Armed police personnel are guarding them and CCTV surveillance has been also provided. We will investigate who was involved in the theft and nab them. We have seized over 300 idols in the last two years,” Sylendra Babu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antique idols stolen art collector Shobha Durairajan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp