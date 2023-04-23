Home The Sunday Standard

Five Supreme Court judges down with Covid

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Covid has again struck in Supreme Court as five judges according to sources are currently suffering from Covid while one judge recovered a week ago. This also includes a judge, Justice S Ravindra Bhat who was till Thursday a part of the bench five-judge constitution bench that was hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Although CJI D Y Chandrachud on Thursday had indicated that the Constitution bench will resume hearing on Monday the pleas but later a Supreme Court circular notified cancellation of the bench due to the indisposition of two judges. It is notified for the information of all concerned that on account of indisposition, honourable Justice S Ravindra Bhat will not be able to hold the court on Monday (April 24),” the circular stated.

Apart from Justice Bhat Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra are currently suffering from COVID-19, while Justice Surya Kant recovered a week ago.
CJI D Y Chandrachud according to sources to avoid pendency is in touch with the Registry for reshuffling the benches.

