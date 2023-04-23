Home The Sunday Standard

Labour norms: TN ministers to hold talks with unions

It is perhaps for the first time that the allies of the DMK are expressing their displeasure against a move so strongly.

Published: 23rd April 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister CV Ganesan. (Photo | Twitter, @CV Ganesan)

Labour Minister CV Ganesan. (Photo | Twitter, @CV Ganesan)

CHENNAI: Three senior ministers and senior officials will hold talks with trade union representatives on Monday regarding the Factories Act amendment passed in the Assembly on Friday. The move comes in wake of strong opposition to the legislation even from the ruling DMK’s allies who fear the amendment will lead to 12 hours of daily work for employees.

“PWD Minister EV Velu, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials will hold talks with the representatives of the trade unions,” an official release said on Saturday. 

The release also said industries minister and labour minister have already explained in detail how the present bill passed by the state assembly is different from the legislation of the union government and said the amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 in certain aspects would increase investments in Tamil Nadu as well as increase employment opportunities. 

It is perhaps the first time that the allies of the DMK are expressing their displeasure against a move so strongly. AIADMK general secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami, who was absent when the bill was passed in the Assembly on Friday, also joined the chorus on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Factories Act amendment 12 hours of daily work  DMK  AIADMK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp