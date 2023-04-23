Labour norms: TN ministers to hold talks with unions

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Three senior ministers and senior officials will hold talks with trade union representatives on Monday regarding the Factories Act amendment passed in the Assembly on Friday. The move comes in wake of strong opposition to the legislation even from the ruling DMK’s allies who fear the amendment will lead to 12 hours of daily work for employees.

“PWD Minister EV Velu, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials will hold talks with the representatives of the trade unions,” an official release said on Saturday.

The release also said industries minister and labour minister have already explained in detail how the present bill passed by the state assembly is different from the legislation of the union government and said the amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 in certain aspects would increase investments in Tamil Nadu as well as increase employment opportunities.

It is perhaps the first time that the allies of the DMK are expressing their displeasure against a move so strongly. AIADMK general secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami, who was absent when the bill was passed in the Assembly on Friday, also joined the chorus on Saturday.

