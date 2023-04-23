Security scare ahead of Modi’s visit to Kerala

Express News Service By

KOCHI/T’PURAM: A leaked intelligence report on possible security threats during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kerala on April 24-25, coupled with a letter received at the BJP state headquarters threatening a suicide bomb attack on the PM, on the lines of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, have sent the state police into a tizzy.

Though the letter turned out to be a hoax, the police sounded a high alert.

“We are not taking things lightly. Security arrangements have been beefed up. More than 2,000 police personnel will be on security duty. Besides, ADGP intelligence and state police chief Anil Kant have reviewed the arrangements,” said Kochi Commissioner K Sethu Raman.

The police intelligence report said the presence of Muslim fundamentalists and Maoists among the migrant labourers poses a serious security risk. The letter received at the BJP office a week ago was written in Malayalam and issued in the name of N J Johny, a resident of Kaloor, Kochi. His name is mentioned as Joseph John in the letter, which also contained his contact number.

The police verified Johny’s handwriting and found no match. After Johny suspected the role of a church committee member who nursed a grudge against him, police questioned the latter.

The leaked intelligence report by ADGP T K Vinodkumar, cautioned about the Popular Front of India, which was banned recently, posing a threat to the Prime Minister considering the strong presence of the outfit in the state.

The report also mentions the potential threat from other Muslim fundamentalist organisations like the People’s Democratic Party. It further highlights the presence of the Maoist cadre in Kerala and the possibility of retaliation against actions taken by the Centre to decimate them.

