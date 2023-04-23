Three infants branded with hot iron to 'treat ailments' in MP, critical

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: The superstition of getting infants branded with a hot iron by tantriks (self-proclaimed faith-healers) for ailments like pneumonia continues unabated in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Three male children aged between two months and seven months have been admitted at the government hospital in west MP’s Jhabua district, following cruel practice by tantriks. The incident occurred only two months after two pneumonia-affected Kol tribe baby girls died following medical complications caused by branding with a hot iron by a woman faith-healer in the Shahdol district.

The three male infants, aged two months, six months and seven months hail from Pipliyakhadan, Hadumatiya and Samoi villages respectively. They were admitted to the pediatric ICU of the Jhabua District Hospital.

The infants, who were initially suffering from cough, cold and fever, gradually developed pneumonic symptoms. But instead of taking them to the government or private health facilities, the parents of the tribal kids took them to local tantriks, who termed the ailment as ‘Daabna’ and branded the three kids on the chest and abdomen with scalding hot iron.

With the branding deteriorating their health further, the three families finally admitted the three kids to the hospital, where the trio are stated critical at the pediatric ICU. According to Dr Sandeep Chopra, a paediatrician at the Jhabua District Hospital, “The cruel superstitious practice among tribals of getting their kids branded with a hot iron by tantriks for pneumonia isn’t new in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

“Every month 100-150 kids are admitted to the hospital’s PICU. Out of them, 50-60 kids are afflicted with pneumonia (called locally as Haplia). 20-25 of those kids are branded with a hot iron by local self-proclaimed faith healers, out of the long-standing superstition that the cruel practice can cure the children. But it actually makes the situation more complicated, which has happened with the three kids now.”

While the doctors are working round the clock to cure the three infants, the parents of the kids haven’t lodged any complaints against the tantriks, as it was performed with their consent.

