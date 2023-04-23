Home The Sunday Standard

US President to visit India for G20 Summit in September

The US has also sent an Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, after a gap of two years.

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden.(File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: President Joe Biden will travel to India for G20 Summit in September, according to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

“This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu said while speaking with the news agency PTI in Washington DC.

India’s leadership in G20 broadens its capacity to stand as a force of good in the world, he added.

“I know our President is looking forward to travelling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We’re really excited about what’s to come in the next few months,” Lu said.

In March US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken travelled to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and also attended India US Forum in Delhi. The US has also sent an Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, after a gap of two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden G20 summit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp