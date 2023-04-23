US President to visit India for G20 Summit in September

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: President Joe Biden will travel to India for G20 Summit in September, according to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

“This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu said while speaking with the news agency PTI in Washington DC.

India’s leadership in G20 broadens its capacity to stand as a force of good in the world, he added.

“I know our President is looking forward to travelling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We’re really excited about what’s to come in the next few months,” Lu said.

In March US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken travelled to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and also attended India US Forum in Delhi. The US has also sent an Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, after a gap of two years.

NEW DELHI: President Joe Biden will travel to India for G20 Summit in September, according to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu. “This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu said while speaking with the news agency PTI in Washington DC. India’s leadership in G20 broadens its capacity to stand as a force of good in the world, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I know our President is looking forward to travelling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We’re really excited about what’s to come in the next few months,” Lu said. In March US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken travelled to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and also attended India US Forum in Delhi. The US has also sent an Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, after a gap of two years.