Cow smuggler ring busted in Nuh, 1 arrested

The smugglers were transporting 21 cows from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh of Haryana to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cows

Cows (File | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police busted the operations of a cow smuggling gang on Saturday in an encounter on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Mahu village in Nuh. The smugglers were transporting 21 cows from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh of Haryana to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

One person has been arrested.

Nuh has experienced communal turmoil in the last fortnight, and this operation comes at a sensitive time.

Sources said the encounter occurred near Mahu village in Ferozepur Jhirka of the Nuh district. Following information received on Friday night, the Nuh police intercepted a truck. The smugglers fired upon the police team, supported by a few men in accompanying cars. The police retaliated, resulting in an injury to one of the accused, Taufiq, who sustained a knee injury and was subsequently rushed to Mandikhera Hospital.

The gang was found to be associated with the Utawar area. The police swiftly registered a case. The police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Nuh’s Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijrania, commented, “We have effectively dismantled a significant cattle smuggling syndicate, resulting in one of the culprits being injured during the crossfire.”

“Those who strive to protect the welfare of cows are unjustly labelled as criminals, while these actual criminals appear to operate with impunity,” said a right-wing spokesperson.

