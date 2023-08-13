Maharashtra politics: Pawar meets Ajit in bid to bring NCP factions together

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The political dynamics in Maharashtra are rapidly evolving, and two distinct incidents within a few 100 kilometres have shed light on the unfolding events. On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accompanied by his senior leaders, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune to discuss the merger of both the NCP factions.

Meanwhile, the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk interchange flyover, as well as the Khed and Manchar bypass in Pune on the same day, has ignited speculations about a potential leadership shift in the state.

Reportedly, during the meeting with his nephew, NCP chief Sharad Pawar communicated to Ajit Pawar that his faction would not merge with the ruling NCP. However, he did not object if other leaders aligned with his nephew.

Sources indicate that Ajit Pawar has come to realise, through discussions with senior BJP leadership, the crucial role of Sharad Pawar’s support in his quest to secure the position of Maharashtra Chief Minister. This realisation stems from the challenges he might face in achieving favorable outcomes in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections without Sharad Pawar’s backing.

Consequently, Ajit Pawar is earnestly pursuing this position, even as the BJP extends offers, such as appointing two cabinet ministers from the NCP and the position of Chief Minister. This offer comes with the condition that Senior Pawar either retires or directly collaborates with the BJP. Sharad Pawar has stipulated that Ajit Pawar must first secure his elevation as Chief Minister before considering alignment with the BJP.

MUMBAI: The political dynamics in Maharashtra are rapidly evolving, and two distinct incidents within a few 100 kilometres have shed light on the unfolding events. On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accompanied by his senior leaders, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune to discuss the merger of both the NCP factions. Meanwhile, the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk interchange flyover, as well as the Khed and Manchar bypass in Pune on the same day, has ignited speculations about a potential leadership shift in the state. Reportedly, during the meeting with his nephew, NCP chief Sharad Pawar communicated to Ajit Pawar that his faction would not merge with the ruling NCP. However, he did not object if other leaders aligned with his nephew.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources indicate that Ajit Pawar has come to realise, through discussions with senior BJP leadership, the crucial role of Sharad Pawar’s support in his quest to secure the position of Maharashtra Chief Minister. This realisation stems from the challenges he might face in achieving favorable outcomes in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections without Sharad Pawar’s backing. Consequently, Ajit Pawar is earnestly pursuing this position, even as the BJP extends offers, such as appointing two cabinet ministers from the NCP and the position of Chief Minister. This offer comes with the condition that Senior Pawar either retires or directly collaborates with the BJP. Sharad Pawar has stipulated that Ajit Pawar must first secure his elevation as Chief Minister before considering alignment with the BJP.