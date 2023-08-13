Railways planning five new lines along Nepal, Bangladesh borders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways is working in a mission mode on five mega rail projects of international importance. The projects will make rail services accessible in the areas adjacent borders along Nepal and Bangladesh and also in areas that fall under Bangladesh and Nepal.

According to a written reply given by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha, five new rail line projects with bordering countries at a total distance of 125 km are being implemented. He said that the projects would be completed and commissioned at a cost of Rs 2,722 crore.

“Out of a total 125 km of new rail line projects, 60 km of rail route length has already been commissioned till March 2023 at an expenditure of Rs 1,729 crore,” the minister said.

The new rail line projects along the international borders are – Balurghat-Hill new line, Jogbani-Bratnagar (Nepal), Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh), Mahisasan (India-Zero point, Bangladesh) and the Jaynagar-Bijalpura, including an extension from Bijapura-Bardibas (Nepal).

According to the railway minister, the Agartala -Akhaura (Bangladesh) broad gauge is a project of national importance and the construction of the Indian portion is taken up by RCON and funded by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

The construction of the Bangladesh portion is being taken up by Bangladesh Railways and funded by the Ministry of External Affairs. “The link shall provide additional connectivity between India and Bangladesh and encourage trade between two nations,” the minister said.

Sharing details, the minister also said that alignment for the Indian side of the project runs from Agartala railway, station to Nischintpur yard. “The length of the Indian side is 5.46 km and the length in Bangladesh side (International border to Gangasagar) is 6.78 km”, the minister said.

The anticipated cost of the project (Indian side) is Rs 865 crore, while the expenditure on the project (Indian side) up to July 2023 is Rs 781.71 crore. “The work on Nischintpur yard is complete and ancillary constructions of a viaduct in balance portion are in progress,” the minister informed.

MAJOR LINES IN THE WORKS

Balurghat-Hill

Jogbani-Bratnagar (Nepal)

Agartala- Akhaura (Bangladesh) .

Mahisasan (India-Zero point (Bangladesh)

Jaynagar-Bijalpura, including extension from Bijapura-Bardibas (Nepal).

