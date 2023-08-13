Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan CM Gehlot hits out at senior Congress leaders at key meet

He chastised minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas, former minister Raghu Sharma, AICC member Raghuveer Meena, and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi.

JAIPUR: With elections barely four months away, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is becoming increasingly assertive and has started lashing out at his own party leaders. During a party meeting attended by senior party leader and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior party observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry, Gehlot took a tough stand against certain senior leaders.

One such sharp rebuke occurred during a recent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the Congress in Rajasthan. He chastised minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas, former minister Raghu Sharma, AICC member Raghuveer Meena, and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi.

Sources reveal that during the meeting, food and civil supplies minister Khachariawas advocated for an assertive strategy in the assembly polls. Gehlot said sharply, “I am well aware of your assertiveness, which often veers off-topic when you speak. It is Venugopal ji who tolerates your approach. If the decision were mine, I would not hesitate to take action.”

Political analysts say CM’s anger stems from unwarranted statements made by Khachariawas about Jaipur Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar’s case.

Similarly, Gehlot became upset when Raghu Sharma voiced concerns about potential electoral losses due to the caste-based census. “The stance on the caste-based census is not mine alone; it is the party’s national standpoint. If you feel strongly about it, go to Delhi and address Rahul Gandhi directly. The creation of Kekri district should have uplifted your spirits, yet your discontent persists,” the CM retorted

Raghuveer Meena had raised objections to the CM’s announcement of OBC reservations during a visit to the religious site of Mangarh Dham. “Do you consider yourself more knowledgeable than me? Your words lack forethought,” Gehlot rebuked Meena.

Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi was not exempt either. “Despite three consecutive losses in assembly elections, the high command still sent you to the Rajya Sabha. It is time to secure at least one victory and contribute to the party’s success. Work hard to garner support across the state,” he was told.

