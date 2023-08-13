Home The Sunday Standard

Ukraine war delays India’s tank project

The indigenous Zorawar tanks will be designed to operate from a high-altitude area, marginal lands and island territories.

Published: 13th August 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

NEW DELHI: The continuing war between Russia and Ukraine is delaying India’s ambitious project to manufacture Zorawar light tanks, as the war, now in its 19th month, has choked the supply chain for defence components.

Sources said the delay is due to the inability of a few foreign countries to supply critical components needed to manufacture the tanks. Foreign-supplied “electronic, electrical components and engine” are critical for Project Zorawar.

The push to make Zorawar tanks comes amid a continuing threat along the northern border with China. Light tanks are needed to address sector-specific operational requirements, sources said.

The indigenous Zorawar tanks will be designed to operate from a high-altitude area, marginal lands and island territories.

“A lightweight agile platform with a high-power-to-weight ratio and substantial firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities is essential to provide the Indian Army the versatility to execute operations in varying terrains,” a source said.

Zorawar tanks are expected to weigh about 25 tonnes. The Army’s MBT Arjun tank weighs around 60 tonnes, T-90 tanks around 48 tonnes and T-70 around 45 tonnes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zorawar Tank India Ukraine RUSSIA Ukraine war
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp