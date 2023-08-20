Home The Sunday Standard

Punjab flood worsens, 108 km Indo-Pakistan international border fence inundated

Gurdaspur is the most affected district in Punjab with 114 villages inundated.

Published: 20th August 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

People being shifted to a safer place from the flood-hit area of Sultanpur Lodhi. (Photo | ANI)

CHANDIGARH:  The flood situation in Punjab on Saturday worsened further as over 100 km of fencing on the Indo-Pak International Border and several outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) was inundated by the swollen Sutlej River.

The floods also damaged the border fence at several locations, sources said. In all, 287 villages in eight districts of the state have been inundated after the release of water from the Pong and Bhakra- Nangal dams into the Beas and Sutluj rivers owing to a downpour upstream in Himachal Pradesh.

In contrast, Punjab witnessed negligible rainfall over the past few days. Highly placed sources said around 108 km of fencing on the International Border in the Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab is inundated.

“Our personnel are patrolling the border 24x7 in boats so that intruders and smugglers do not cross over into India by taking advantage of the flood situation. Also, our men are helping the local district administrations in relief and rescue operations,’’ said a senior BSF officer.

Gurdaspur is the most affected district in Punjab with 114 villages inundated, followed by 45 each in Ferozepur and Kapurthala, 39 in Taran Taran, 22 in Fazilka, 18 in Hoshiarpur, 3 in Ropar and one in Amritsar.

A school building at Kaluwala village in Ferozepur district near the International Border, which served as a shelter for the locals, is now marooned. Flood waters entered the school on Friday. The village with a population of 300 is now almost empty. It’s accessible only by boat.

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains was bitten by a venomous snake during a flood rescue operation in his constituency of Anandpur Sahib on August 15. He is recovering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp