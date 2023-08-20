Trolleybus between Delhi & Jaipur by year-end

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Capitale is for electric, right? In modern times of enhanced environment protection, the ‘E’ has its own lexicon: Trolleybuses or bi-articulated buses. These are going to be the in-thing, maybe in just a few months, if the government has its way. A trolleybus, also known as an electric bus, receives power from overhead electric lines.

They are confined to specific geographic areas where the electric lines are installed, unlike transit buses that can drive on different routes. And a biarticulated bus is a type of high-capacity bus with an extra axle and a second articulation joint, as well as an extended length.

It’d mean space for more passengers. The good news is these buses matching the standard may soon be plying between Delhi and Jaipur. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is in talks with automobile manufacturers to introduce high-speed super luxury electric-powered buses on the route. The buses — equipped with business class seating arrangements and services similar to those offered by the airlines — will run 100 kmph so that the journey could be completed in about two-and-a-half hours.

The ministry is building the electric highway, a first-of-its-kind in the country, where the left lane of the road will have an overhead cable to supply power to electric buses or similar vehicles running in that dedicated corridor. The highway will start from Urban Extension Road (UER) II being built to connect north Delhi’s Alipur and Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at Mahipalpur. The UER II project is likely to be opened for commuters by December this year.

“Efforts are on to transform the public transport sector. We are building a prototype electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur on which e-buses or trolley trucks will run. The buses will have facilities in line with business class air travellers. Talks with the top manufacturers of e-buses and operators are on,” officials said.

Two-and-a-half-hour journey

The buses — equipped with business class seating arrangements and services similar to those offered by the airlines — will run 100 kmph so that the journey could be completed in about two-and-a-half hours.

First-of-its-kind electric highway

The Centre is building the electric highway, a first-of-its-kind in India, where the left lane of the road will have an overhead cable to supply power to electric buses or similar vehicles running in that dedicated corridor.

