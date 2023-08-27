Home The Sunday Standard

CSIR’s new plan to tackle air pollution

Goyal emphasised the importance of hotspot-specific actions alongside the broader airshed approach to combatting pollution effectively.

NEW DELHI: The CSIR’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute on Saturday said it will develop a grid-based mitigation strategy to tackle the air pollution problem in Delhi.

Presenting the plan during the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) 2023 in Bengaluru, S K Goyal, Chief Scientist and Head, CSIR’NEERI, Delhi Zonal Centre, said: “We will develop a grid-based mitigation strategy, termed ‘Local Area Management Plan’ (LAMP), for each hotspot, for each season.”

The ‘one size fits all’ approach has rarely worked for air pollution mitigation, he said, adding that LAMP will allow policymakers to devise tailored strategies for pollution control within their jurisdiction, aligning with the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) goals.

Inspired by a tile-by-tile concept, the approach involves segmenting the entire NCR into a grid of tiles, each covering two sq km. These tiles will be closely monitored through a network of stationary and mobile sensors over two seasons. 

