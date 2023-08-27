First birthday of twin tiger cubs celebrated at national zoological park in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of Avni and Vyom, the twin cubs of white tigress Sita. The celebrations witnessed a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the cubs’ role in connecting citizens with wildlife. Senior Union Environment Ministry officials and schoolchildren took part in the celebrations.

The event allowed the students to gain insight into tigers’ importance in biodiversity preservation, the Delhi zoo said. The children engaged in discussions with ministry officials, sharing their views on the pivotal role of tigers in maintaining the ecological balance, it said. The zoo is currently home to seven Bengal and five white tigers.

Chandra Prakash Goyal, DG & SS, MoEFCC as the Chief Guest and Dr. S.K. Shukla Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority as the Special Guest were present on the occasion.

Students of Class 11 were invited to take part in the event. The event provided an educational opportunity for the students to learn about tigers and their vital role in biodiversity preservation.

“National Zoological Park demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by gifting each attending student a plant sapling. This gesture aimed not only to express gratitude for their participation but also to instil a sense of responsibility for the environment among the future generations,” read the statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

At present National Zoological Park has 12 numbers of tigers of 2 varieties, and among these, there are 7 normal coloured royal Bengal tigers and 5 white tigers.

