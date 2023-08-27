Home The Sunday Standard

IndiGo flight from Belagavi to Delhi from October 5

A large number of businessmen, industrialists, defence officials and politicians depended on the earlier SpiceJet flight between Belagavi-Delhi until it was abruptly halted.

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

BELAGAVI: Due to various reasons, flights to several important destinations from Belagavi airport have stopped in the last few years, despite getting a good response from the people.

But the termination of flights between Belagavi and Delhi a few months ago had put a large number of air travellers to the national capital in trouble. After a long gap, the daily flights between Belagavi and Delhi will be operational starting from October 5. 

According to sources, the process of reservation of Belagavi-Delhi flights has already begun.  The IndiGo airlines will be introducing flights between the two cities with the Delhi-Belagavi flight taking off from Delhi every day at 3.45 pm to reach Belagavi at 6.05 pm while the Belagavi-Delhi flight will start from Belagavi at 6.35 pm and reach Delhi at 9 pm. 

A large number of businessmen, industrialists, defence officials and politicians depended on the earlier SpiceJet flight between Belagavi-Delhi until it was abruptly halted by the airlines owing to its crisis situation several months ago. 

Since then, the travellers from this region have been forced to catch flights connecting Delhi from the nearest airports like Goa or Bengaluru. Sources said most flights operated by various airlines from Belagavi and Hubballi airports have received a good response, particularly after the Airport Authority of India introduced flights to several important cities.

