Kerala spends Rs 18,000 crore during Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government spent a total of Rs 18,000 crore during this Onam season, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said. Rs 1900 crore was spent on giving social security pensions to 60 lakh people. Rs 630 crore was spent on giving festival-related allowances to government employees and pensioners.

The minister said that the government could give all allowances despite the financial crisis due to the flawed policies of the central government. Inflation is under control in Kerala. The Reserve Bank of India’s data showed that Kerala had the lowest inflation rate in the country.

The government sanctioned Rs 400 crore for market intervention programmes. Consumerfed is running 1500 Onam markets and Supplyco is running 1600. All essential commodities are available at these markets at subsidised prices.

The Agriculture Department, Horticorp and VFPCK are running a total of 2000 vegetable markets. All the Onam markets are witnessing a huge rush.

The minister said the state is witnessing better revenue growth and fiscal consolidation. The centre’s restrictions on borrowings is causing severe fund shortage for the state. The state was allowed to take only 2.2 pc of the GSDP of the last financial year as opposed to the eligible 3 pc. UDF MPs should raise such issues faced by the state with the central government, he said.

The minister said that he had handed over the complaint by Mathew Kuzhanadan MLA on the alleged tax evasion by Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan. Further steps will be as per the report from the secretary.

