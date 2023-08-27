Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala spends Rs 18,000 crore during Onam

The minister said that the government could give all allowances despite the financial crisis due to the flawed policies of the central government.

Published: 27th August 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government spent a total of Rs 18,000 crore during this Onam season, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said. Rs 1900 crore was spent on giving social security pensions to 60 lakh people. Rs 630 crore was spent on giving festival-related allowances to government employees and pensioners.

The minister said that the government could give all allowances despite the financial crisis due to the flawed policies of the central government. Inflation is under control in Kerala. The Reserve Bank of India’s data showed that Kerala had the lowest inflation rate in the country.

The government sanctioned Rs  400 crore for market intervention programmes. Consumerfed is running 1500 Onam markets and Supplyco is running 1600. All essential commodities are available at these markets at subsidised prices.

The Agriculture Department, Horticorp and VFPCK are running a total of 2000 vegetable markets. All the Onam markets are witnessing a huge rush.

The minister said the state is witnessing better revenue growth and fiscal consolidation. The centre’s restrictions on borrowings is causing severe fund shortage for the state. The state was allowed to take only 2.2 pc of the GSDP of the last financial year as opposed to the eligible 3 pc. UDF MPs should raise such issues faced by the state with the central government, he said.

The minister said that he had handed over the complaint by Mathew Kuzhanadan MLA on the alleged tax evasion by Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan. Further steps will be as per the report from the secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam festival-related allowances financial crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp