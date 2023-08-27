VHP yatra on Aug 28; Sec 144, internet shutdown back in Nuh 

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: With the VHP deciding to go ahead with its Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28, there was palpable tension on the ground on Saturday. Haryana Police suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the strife-torn district.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said that the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to the meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3-7. The Nuh district administration has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC from August 26-28.

Gurugram Police have, too, issued an advisory asking residents to refrain from participating in the procession in Nuh, saying the administration has not given any permission to the yatra.

“The Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra is a historic pilgrimage which remained incomplete due to the violent attacks on July 31. Now on August 28, this yatra will be taken out by Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat,” Arun Zaildar, chief of 52 Paal, a local right-wing outfit, told reporters.

Zaildar, however, said it would inform the administration about the yatra and was open to talks.

JULY 31 VIOLENCE

Six people were killed and over 80 injured during communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31. Clashes spread to Gurugram where a mosque was set on fire and a cleric was killed in the intervening night of July 31-August 1.

