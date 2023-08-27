Home The Sunday Standard

VHP yatra on Aug 28; Sec 144, internet shutdown back in Nuh 

Gurugram Police have, too, issued an advisory asking residents to refrain from participating in the procession in Nuh, saying the administration has not given any permission to the yatra.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nuh violence _VHP protests

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protest following the violence at Nuh in Haryana on July 31, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: With the VHP deciding to go ahead with its Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28, there was palpable tension on the ground on Saturday. Haryana Police suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the strife-torn district. 

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said that the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to the meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3-7. The Nuh district administration has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC from August 26-28. 

Gurugram Police have, too, issued an advisory asking residents to refrain from participating in the procession in Nuh, saying the administration has not given any permission to the yatra.

“The Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra is a historic pilgrimage which remained incomplete due to the violent attacks on July 31. Now on August 28, this yatra will be taken out by Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat,” Arun Zaildar, chief of 52 Paal, a local right-wing outfit, told reporters.

Zaildar, however, said it would inform the administration about the yatra and was open to talks.

JULY 31 VIOLENCE
Six people were killed and over 80 injured during communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31. Clashes spread to Gurugram where a mosque was set on fire and a cleric was killed in the intervening night of July 31-August 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VHP Braj Mandal Yatra Nuh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp