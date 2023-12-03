Andhra reviews steps taken to tackle cyclone ‘Michaung’, state on alert

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: With the ‘Michaung’ cyclone likely to affect coastal districts of the State, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand is continuously monitoring the preparedness for facing the cyclone and has given instructions to the power utilities to be fully ready and make arrangements in their respective districts.

Taking stock of the situation with CMDs of discus on Saturday, he asked the officials to be on high alert to counter any kind of eventuality and to take up restoration works if there be any damage to power infrastructure due to the cyclone.

He directed DISCOM CMDs that foolproof arrangements have to be in place to restore power supply to the areas that may get affected within a short period.

He also directed the DISCOMs to procure small generators and make available the required number of dewatering pumps for emergency purposes. He asked them to ensure proper switching off feeders if necessary if any heavy gales and downpours, to avoid electrocution-related accidents.

“DISCOMs should ensure that all the required men and material are kept ready to restore the power supply to normalcy in case of any damage,” the special chief secretary said.

DISCOMs were further directed to open control rooms at cyclone-prone districts and depute nodal officers for each district and they had to coordinate with the executing officers and field staff.

Further, they were directed to read the required generators, JCBs, cranes, chainsaws, and pole drilling machines to restore 11 KV Poles, lines, and DTRs in the mandals of cyclone-prone areas .

