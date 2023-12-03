UP CM Yogi, Scindia review Ayodhya airport progress

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: With the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya inching closer, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath took stock of the progress of under-construction Marayadapurushottam Shri Ram Chandra International airport in temple town on Saturday.

While the ministers were busy reviewing the progress, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent the first batch of invitation cards to the saints and seers for the much-hyped ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Besides reviewing the work of the International airport, Scindia and the UP CM, along with Union Minister Retd Gen VK Singh, visited the upcoming temple site to review the ongoing construction work. The three leaders later took the darshan of Lord Ram on Janmabhoomi premises and Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple.

According to the sources, the authorities are planning to make the Ayodhya International Airport functional before the consecration ceremony. On the other hand, the temple trust commenced the process of sending invites to saints, seers and distinguished guests for the consecration ceremony which PM Modi will attend.

Around 4,000 saints from across the country are likely to be a part of the consecration ceremony which would see the placement of the idol of Lord Ram in child form in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the upcoming temple on Janmabhoomi premises.

Meanwhile, in order to speed up the construction work and complete the first phase of the Ram temple by December 31, the construction company and the temple trust have deployed an additional 1,000 workers. More high-mast lights are being put up and a workforce of 3,200-3,500 will be deployed at the site in shifts to complete the ground floor and other pending works till the deadline.

Artisans and craftsmen are giving final touches to the floors and walls of five ‘mandaps’ and the focus is on the completion of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed. The construction company is confident of finishing civil works by the end of December and is putting up slabs on the ground floor. The carving work of pillars within the ‘mandaps’ has also been expedited.

At least 2,500 workers were already engaged in construction work but the need for additional workforce was felt. Meanwhile, the local administration is also roping in corporate houses to enhance facilities on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path, the 560-metre road that will be the key route for devotees to reach the entrance gate of the temple.

Construction expedited

