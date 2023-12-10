Home minister Shah hails India’s economic growth, says it is unmatched

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: Home Minister Amit Shah said that India’s remarkable economic growth over the past decade is unmatched globally.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, Shah said, “Compared to the target of 2 lakh crore agreements, more than 3 lakh crore agreements have been signed in the state in the summit, this is the beginning of exploring the endless possibilities of new Uttarakhand”.

In the 75 years since gaining Independence, India has never experienced such significant progress in its economy. This achievement has garnered international attention and admiration, the world is amazed at it, he added.

Wearing a traditional Uttarakhandi cap, he commended the progress of Uttarakhand in various areas, such as efforts to reduce migration from border villages, enhancing transportation and pilgrimage facilities, infrastructure development, and the implementation of investment-friendly policies.

