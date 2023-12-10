Maharashtra uproar over onion as farmers, traders up in arms over ban on exports

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Onion farmers in Maharashtra are in arms against a Central government decision to impose an export ban on the vegetable which led to its prices crashing in the market. As per traders, onion was being sold at the rate of Rs 50 per kg but after the ban, the prices went down to Rs 25 per kg.

“The crops were damaged due to a long dry spell in August and heavy rainfall now. There may be a shortage of onions but farmers should not be at the receiving end of the government’s topsy-turvy policies. The government should buy onions at fair prices from the farmers which may help to reduce their anger,” said Nanasaheb Patil, former chairman of Lasalgaon APMC, Asia’s largest onion market in Nasik district.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde are likely to fly to Delhi and meet Union Minister Piyush Goel regarding the export ban and giving relief to farmers. The protesting farmers and traders forced the agricultural produce market committee to shut down the auction of onions, demanding the lifting of the export ban.

Ajit Nawale, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, said that the farmers of Maharashtra will intensify their protests if the Centre doesn’t lift the export ban. “The BJP has completely ignored the farmers. Cotton, soybean, and now onion prices have crashed. The farmers are unable to even get back their expenses,” Nawale added.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition, said the party will flag the issue in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra state assembly in Nagpur.

