Ranchi Diary: Amid summons issued by ED, CM Hemant Soren asks party leaders to be ready for any situation

Published: 17th December 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (Photo | PTI)

CM asks JMM staff to be ready for every situation
Having skipped half a dozen summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the land scam case, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the JMM leaders and workers to be prepared for every situation. Addressing a meeting of the JMM district, block presidents and central officials at his residence in Ranchi, Soren said that the opposition will try to break integrity and unity in the name of religion in the election year.

According to Soren, ever since JMM formed government in the state, the opposition has been trying to topple the government. But because of their unity, the opposition have not been successful in their conspiracy.

Palamau needs tigresses to retain big cat count
The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand needs tigresses if it has to keep the three male migrant tigers that were spotted recently. The PTR authorities are considering about approaching the National Tiger Conservation Authority for approving translocation of tigresses from other reserves. It would be difficult for them to stay here for a long time if they don’t find any mates, they said. Much to the satisfaction for the forest officials, as many as two tigers were spotted in November this year. Notably, according to a report on the Status of Tigers in India, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, there were no tigers in PTR.

Big B launches poster of film on Birsa Munda
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has launched the poster of a film on the bravery and struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda during the Kaun Banega Karorpati (KBC) programme. The actor congratulated actor Suchi Kumar saying that Munda was a great revolutionary and warrior. All the preparations for making the film on Birsa Munda also called ‘Dharti Aaba’ have been completed and the shooting of the film will start soon from Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu in March 2024. Ulihatu had hit the headlines after PM Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit the place.

