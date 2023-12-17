Home The Sunday Standard

Stripping case: Karnataka HC bars people from meeting Belagavi victim

The woman was stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted after her son eloped with a girl in Belagavi.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday restrained any persons, groups, associations, political parties and the like from visiting the woman, who was assaulted and paraded naked in Belagavi district, without prior written permission of the medical officer in-charge, or the doctor, of the hospital where she is being treated.

The court, however, said family members of the victim, official representatives of statutory authorities or investigating agencies can visit the victim in a need-based manner.

Taking up the matter on urgency, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after taking cognisance of the report aired by a national news channel on Saturday that representatives of the National Human Rights Commission and a delegation of a political party will visit the victim.

“This court normally would not like to restrict the freedom of movement of any citizen; however, considering the fact that the victim has suffered unbearable trauma and undergoing medical treatment, in our opinion, the flow of visitors is likely to affect the health condition of the victim,” it said.

