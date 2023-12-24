Home The Sunday Standard

‘Book Pinarayi aide for beating Congress workers’: Kerala court

Published: 24th December 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

ALAPPUZHA: The Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday directed the police to register a case against the gunman and other security guards of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who attacked KSU activists, while they flashed a black flag to the bus carrying the cabinet as part of the Navakerala Sadas. The court issued a direction while considering a petition filed by KSU district president A D Thomas. 

Two activists of KSU suffered injuries when they flashed a black flag when the bus was moving through Alappuzha town on December 14. The attack on the gunman became news and raised criticism against him. However, Pinarayi Vijayan justified the act of gunman and other security guards. 

MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor strongly condemned the police action, terming it premeditated and without provocation.“We staged a peaceful protest. There are protocols for using water cannons and tear-gas shells. The police have violated them. I have called the DGP.

He told me that he was unaware of it and would take prompt action. I will point this out in Parliament in the coming session. I still have the burning sensation on my face from the shell attack,” Tharoor said.

