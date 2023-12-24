Uproar over Gujarat decision to allow booze in GIFT City

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: A day after Gujarat decided to exempt the ‘dry’ state’s Gift City from the liquor ban, the Opposition hit out at the Bhupendrabhai Patel-led BJP government, saying it will ‘ruin’ the state’s youth and prompt similar decisions elsewhere in the state.

The state government on Friday lifted the liquor ban at the Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City to provide a “global ecosystem” to promote trade and commerce.

The state BJP maintained it would provide an environment for the development of business in the region.

“The lifting of the ban in GIFT City indicates that the government has decided to remove prohibition from the state. It will have a detrimental influence,” said the Gujarat Congress. The state AAP slammed the move saying liquor was being brought into the city through “backdoor.”

Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs in the GIFT City will be given permits for ‘wine and dine’ facilities, but they will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles.

The owners of outlets in GIFT City will have liquor access permits, but these businesses also have the powers to “authorize” visitors with “temporary permits” to “drink in the presence of the permanent employees.”

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the state capital is named after Mahatma Gandhi. “Look at the situation of women in states where liquor is freely available. Liquor not only damages health but also disturbs the social fabric.”

State AAP chief Isu Dan Gadhvi charged the BJP government with not only humiliating Gandhiji, but also the Gujaratis.” Gujarat has been a “dry” state ever since the state came into being in 1960.

Over the years the state has taken many steps to relax prohibition to attract investments. As a part of its tourism policy, the state has allowed licensed liquor stores in some hotels where only tourists can purchase alcohol from the licensed shops.

These licensed liquor stores can also cater to nearly 48,000 local permit holders, who have been issued permits by the state government based on their health requirements.

