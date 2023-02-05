K’taka: Upper caste man beats dalit woman with slipper

Kiran Balannanavar By

KOPPAL: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up with a slipper by a man belonging to an upper caste after her cattle strayed into his agriculture field.

The incident took place at Rampur village in Koppal district on February 3.

The victim, who is from the Dalit community, said the accused, Amaresh Kumbar, beat her up with a slipper and insulted her caste when she went to rescue her cow which he had tied in front of his house.

“We have booked the accused under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The woman went to Amaresh’s house to bring her cow back but he hit her with a slipper, used abusive words against her, and insulted the community to which she belongs to. A video of the incident has gone viral. Later, her relatives visited Amaresh’s house and intervened”, a police official said.

Family members of the victim alleged that Amaresh has been targeting their community for many years. They have now demanded action against him. A case has been registered at Kanakagiri police station.

Dalit atrocities in Karnataka

Earlier, members of an upper caste community in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk cleaned a mini-water tank with gomutra after a Dalit woman drank from it, Dalit youth on Sunday went around the village, drinking water from all such mini-reservoirs to decry the practice of untouchability and discrimination. The youth, accompanied by the police, were led by Chamarajangar Tahsildar Basavaraj and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun.

Also, a message was painted on the tanks, making it clear that they are meant for public use and anyone can drink water from them. The officers held a meeting with community leaders, and said the entire village should not be blamed for the misdeeds of a few people. The officials said that based on a complaint filed, a case invoking the SC/ST Prevention Act will be registered against the accused in the case.

