Home The Sunday Standard

K’taka: Upper caste man beats dalit woman with slipper

Family members of the the victim alleged that Amaresh has been targeting their community for many years.

Published: 05th February 2023 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

KOPPAL: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up with a slipper by a man belonging to an upper caste after her cattle strayed into his agriculture field.

The incident took place at Rampur village in Koppal district on February 3.

The victim, who is from the Dalit community, said the accused, Amaresh Kumbar, beat her up with a slipper and insulted her caste when she went to rescue her cow which he had tied in front of his house.

“We have booked the accused under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The woman went to Amaresh’s house to bring her cow back but he hit her with a slipper, used abusive words against her, and insulted the community to which she belongs to. A video of the incident has gone viral. Later, her relatives visited Amaresh’s house and intervened”, a police official said.

Family members of the victim alleged that Amaresh has been targeting their community for many years. They have now demanded action against him. A case has been registered at Kanakagiri police station.

Dalit atrocities in Karnataka

Earlier, members of an upper caste community in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk cleaned a mini-water tank with gomutra after a Dalit woman drank from it, Dalit youth on Sunday went around the village, drinking water from all such mini-reservoirs to decry the practice of untouchability and discrimination. The youth, accompanied by the police, were led by Chamarajangar Tahsildar Basavaraj and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun.

Also, a message was painted on the tanks, making it clear that they are meant for public use and anyone can drink water from them. The officers held a meeting with community leaders, and said the entire village should not be blamed for the misdeeds of a few people. The officials said that based on a complaint filed, a case invoking the SC/ST Prevention Act will be registered against the accused in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit woman
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp