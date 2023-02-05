Sanitation workers, peons allotted flats in posh Delhi's Jorbagh

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: In a big push to a dignified life for those who remain at the lowest rung of hierarchy, the New Delhi Municipal Council has started allocating flats to their class IV employees, mainly sanitation workers, gardeners and peon, in a multi-storey building located in Jor Bagh.

Comprising of 200 units, the houses are equipped with all the modern facilities a normal household requires in a condominium, officials said. The revamped residential complex – Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas – was inaugurated by L-G VK Saxena and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday where they gave the allotment letters to all the beneficiaries. Officials said the residential complex is earthquake-resistant and has a fire-fighting system in place. Lifts, overhead and underground water tanks for fire fighting and domestic water use and a rainwater harvesting system have also been installed in the housing complex, they added.

The houses in Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas comprise of 200 Type II flats in four 10-storey towers built with a cost of Rs 41 crore in area spawn over 8081 sqm. Each flat area is 54.36 sqm. A total of eight lifts have been installed in the residential complex, with each tower having two of them, NDMC officials said.

Satish Upadhayay, Vice Chairman of NDMC informed the newspaper that the houses will remain allotted to the employees till their service period. It is our attempt to improve their living conditions.

“The facilities provided are at par with any modern housing complex and we are certain that it will evoke a sense of dignity among them,” he said.

